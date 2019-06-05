Wigan schools in homeless appeal

Young people across the borough are backing a campaign to help end homelessness.

On Friday all Wigan schools are being encouraged to take part in a non-uniform day in return for each pupil donating £1 to Real Change Wigan and Leigh.

Launched last year, Real Change is a charity which supports people who are homeless to rebuild their lives.

Real Change pays for practical items people need to build independent lives away from the streets. It may provide a deposit for a home, fund a training course or buy clothes for a job interview.

All donations to Real Change go into one pot which is then distributed with the help of local charities and partners, including The Brick and Jigsaw Housing, so people can be confident their donation is going to the right place and will make a difference.

Nicky Hill, headteacher at Meadowbank Primary School in Atherton is leading the awareness day and is urging other local schools to take part.

Mr Hill said: “We are taking part in helping to raise funds for this charity because as a community school we feel it is important that our pupils understand that as citizens themselves they have a role to play within their local community, so they can help the community be the best it can be.

Staff from Wigan Council are also taking part in the day to show their support and to boost funds.

Coun Terry Halliwell, cabinet member for welfare and homelessness, said: “Taking part in the non-uniform day is a very simple but effective way to raise awareness and hopefully a significant amount of money for Real Change.

“Tackling homelessness is more than just offering a bed for the night. It’s about supporting people, understanding their circumstances and helping them to rebuild their lives.

“By donating to Real Change you can be assured your money is going to help the people who really need it. We’d encourage people to give differently if they do want to do their bit to help.”

For more information contact info@realchangewiganandleigh.co.uk or enquiries@admin.meadowbank.wigan.sch.uk

To back the campaign go to www.realchangewiganandleigh.co.uk