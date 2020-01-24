Wigan special needs school's £11m move to a bigger home gets green light from staff and parents

Parents and staff have backed plans to spend £11m moving an "outstanding" special needs school in Wigan – though there are concerns for its nursery and older learners.



Hope School and College is popular among parents, teachers and education professionals, so much so that it has run out of room for pupils.

Several classes have had to share one classroom, with staff also unable to provide enough space for outdoor play or specialist therapy.

The school in Marus Bridge has also suffered from flooding, electricity and parking issues.

The new-build school proposed at the old Pembec and Central Park site on Montrose Avenue will create 25 more places.

Pupils will remain at the current site until all building work, which has yet to be signed off by Wigan council, is complete.

The local authority first revealed its proposals in January 2019, and moved to consult parents and school staff last summer.

More than 75 per cent of those who took part in the consultation supported the proposals, including head teacher Susan Lucas, who has been involved at the school for 30 years.

“From the early days of Hope School which was then based at Scot Lane there were eight classrooms of around eight pupils per class,” she said.

“We now have 25 classes, some of which are currently overcrowded because of lack of room on the current site.

“From these very early beginnings we take great pride that we have built up a proven outstanding provision and reputation not only within the local authority but also across the country.”

But the school stalwart, and others, raised concerns about the future of the school’s nursery and post-19 provision at The Grange, which are not included in the relocation.

If the nursery were to move the council says it will have to be much smaller, prompting fears that it would "greatly reduce" the school’s chances of maintaining top marks from Ofsted.

Mrs Lucas said: “Hope’s early years provision was innovative and one that has been running for over 25 years.

“It has a proven outstanding history of success for children, numerous professionals around the country, MPs, support and advice for parents as well as high esteem for Wigan.

“Would you not want to expand and develop something that is so highly celebrated?”

But a meeting of Wigan council’s cabinet heard that there was not enough money to build a new nursery at Central Park.

A report said there was already a "sufficient" number of early years provision and nursery places available near the new site.

Coun Jenny Bullen, who holds the council’s portfolio for children and families, said the strength of feeling towards the school was made clear during the consultation.

She added: “Hope School is very well thought of by parents, staff and those who use it.

“It’s an outstanding school, as judged by Ofsted, and has received national acclaim for the work that’s being done there.”

The cabinet agreed to launch a more in-depth consultation on the move and to assign officers to make sure the Central Park site is ready for development.

