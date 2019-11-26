Wigan student Chloe captures the magic of Christmas

A Wigan graphic design student has received an early Christmas present seeing her work come to life across the borough.

This year the borough’s festive campaign has been co-created by Chloe Taylor, 20.

She is currently studying for a BA (Hons) Creative Practitioner at University Centre Wigan and Leigh College.

Wigan Council tasked students on the course with creating artwork which would capture the magic of Christmas.

Chloe’s designs to promote the Wigan Christmas Cracker lights switch-on were seen by thousands of residents on the night and across social media.

Her tutor Matthew Harper said: “All our students responded to this brief with creative designs, and it was great for students from the borough to have work that will be so visible close to where they live.

“Working with all the stakeholders gave the students a real taste of presenting a commercial design to real world clients.”