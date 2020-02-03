Wigan student Jade makes finals of science contest

A Wigan student has been selected to compete at the UK finals of a science and engineering competition after her exciting project caught the eye of judges.

Jade Bentham, who is in year 12 at St John Rigby RC College, will now take her place in this year’s Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Competition.

She was named as one of the winners of the online heats at The Big Bang Fair, with a project entitled HGA’s Effect On Turkey Tendons.

Her work centered on a genetic disease called AKU. She wanted to replicate the disease in the tendons of turkeys to understand how it behaves on a deeper level.

Turkey tendons act in a way similar to human tendons, so it could later be used to trial new medicines.

Dr Hilary Leevers, chief executive of EngineeringUK said, “Jade really impressed the judges with her project and we’re excited to see how she does at the UK finals.”

Jade will be invited to attend the competition finals, which take place at The Big Bang Fair at Birmingham’s NEC in March.

She will vie for top prizes including the coveted titles of GSK UK Young Engineer and GSK UK Young Scientist of the Year.