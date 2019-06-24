Wigan students' delight at art show honour

Three Winstanley College art students - Emily Broughton, James Knowles and Poppy Halliwell - will be exhibiting work Cloud Land, the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) show at the prestigious London’s Alexandra Palace.

The talented trio have produced six outstanding specially commissioned pieces which will be on display to visiting schools, colleges, general visitors and gig goers at this iconic location.

Student Emily Broughton with some of her work

This National Arts Exhibition, focusing on flight, launches with an event on June 27 and is designed to recognise and celebrate excellence in the arts.

A college spokesman said: “We want to thank the students for their hard work at such a busy time.

“We hope they are looking forward to visiting the show next week.”