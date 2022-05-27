Wigan students take their new play to London in prestigious youth theatre festival

Winstanley College has been selected for the 2022 National Theatre Connections Festival, which runs from June 28 to July 2 at the National Theatre.

Students will perform Cable Street, a new play by Lisa Goldman which was first performed at Connections’ partner theatre HOME Manchester.

Winstanley College students get ready for their show at the National Theatre

It is about two girls growing up in London’s Jewish east end in the 1930s, who are best friends but get caught up in the political turmoil caused by Oswald Mosley’s fascist Blackshirts.

As their passion and the political tensions grow stronger and stronger, pulling each of them every which way, the snare can only get tighter and tighter until something snaps.

Winstanley’s students have been involved with every aspect of the play and take on a variety of backstage and off-stage roles, from operating lights and sound to set and costume design.

Company member Beth Anglesea said: "The Connections Festival has been a truly memorable experience from beginning to end. It has been a privilege to participate in the creation of an emotionally impactful piece which presents such a crucial message on stage.

" As a performer, Connections has provided me with various opportunities, many of which I would never have imagined I could achieve beforehand. I cannot thank my fellow cast members, the creative team and the National Theatre enough for all their help throughout the journey.”

Now in its 27th year, Connections has 10 new plays exclusively commissioned for young people.

More than 5,400 people from 228 youth groups have staged their productions at one of 28 partner theatres nationwide.

Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre said: “It is fantastic that young people have been performing in theatres right across the UK as part of Connections over the past few months and we are so excited to have the NT building buzzing with their talent in June for the culmination of the nationwide festival.

"We know how resilient and enthusiastic our participants have been over the past year and we’re thrilled to be able to come together to celebrate these emerging theatre-makers at the NT.”

Cable Street will be performed at the National Theatre at 7pm on Tuesday, June 28.