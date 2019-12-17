Wigan teacher's tweet about pupils' plans for Christmas dinner is shared by the Royal Family

Hard-working pupils planning a Christmas dinner have been given the royal stamp of approval on social media.



Joanne Williams, a year six teacher at Winstanley Community Primary School, gave her pupils a budget to plan a festive meal to develop their maths skills.

They had £75 to feed six people and had to work out how much money was needed for meat, vegetables and even crackers.

Mrs Williams shared their efforts on Twitter, with a post explaining they had worked out what time everything needed to go in the oven to be ready for the Queen's speech.

But it was a huge surprise when the post was retweeted by the Royal Family's official account, accompanied by the message: "Good luck for Christmas Day!"

The retweet, which was posted at 10.10am on Tuesday, has already been liked more than 1,000 times.

Pupils are taking part in festive activities this week

Mrs Williams said: "I was amazed, I was over the moon. It shows the children the power of social media.

"I want them to appreciate how much maths goes into a Christmas dinner and show them that and appreciate what their parents do on that day."

She said the children were "made up" that the Royal Family had shared the tweet about their work.

"It's so special for the children. They have worked really hard," she said.