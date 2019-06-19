Wigan teacher 'totally thrilled' to be recognised in national education awards

An education chief at the helm of four borough schools has been honoured in a national celebration of teaching.



Sharon Bruton, chief executive of The Keys Federation Academy Trust, was named as a silver award winner in the Pearson National Teaching Awards, dubbed the “Oscars for teachers”.

She has been recognised in the digital innovator category for her efforts to implement a digital strategy in the trust’s four schools - St Peter’s CE Primary in Hindley, Hindley Green

Community and St John’s CE primaries in Hindley Green, and St John’s CE Primary in Abram - along with its childcare business.

She is said to have developed “an educational offer with technology at its heart”, raising standards at the schools, securing improved Ofsted grades and allowing children to learn skills normally reserved for high school pupils.

Mrs Bruton said: “I am totally thrilled to be selected as a silver award winner for the Pearson National Teaching Awards for digital innovator of the year. This is for everyone at The Keys Federation where we really unlock potential. Thank you so much.”

Selected from thousands of nominations, Mrs Bruton was one of 68 silver award winners across the country to be celebrated on Thank A Teacher Day.

She will be presented with a prestigious trophy during a celebration event at St Peter’s CE Primary School on Friday.

She has been shortlisted to win one of 13 gold awards and will join fellow silver award winners at the Pearson Teaching Awards, which will be broadcast on BBC2 in October as Britain’s Classroom Heroes.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said: “To be shortlisted for this award from thousands of nominations across the UK is a fantastic achievement and a testament to all of the winners’ commitment to the profession.

“I’m delighted that we are supporting the Pearson Teaching Awards to recognise the life-changing effect inspirational teachers have on the lives of young people.”

Delph Side Primary School in Skelmersdale also received a silver award and will have a chance to win one of the gold awards at the national ceremony.

An official presentation was made to the school today and headteacher Liz Ormerod said she was “delighted” at the recognition it had received.

To coincide with Thank A Teacher Day, the Teaching Awards Trust, which runs the awards, is asking people to thank teachers who have made a significant difference in their lives by completing a form at thankateacher.co.uk.