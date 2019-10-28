Wigan teaching assistant calls it a day after 44 years

Someone who looked suspiciously like The Stig from Top Gear was among well-wishers who said farewell to a higher level teaching assistant who has retired after 44 years of work with the same Wigan school.

That’s because Christine Weaver is a huge Formula One fan and plans to follow it even more closely now that she has more time on her hands.

However, after being showered with gifts by staff and pupils past and present at Ince’s Britannia Bridge Primary School nursery, she did inform the full assembly that she would immediately be starting a new job - looking after her two young granddaughters!