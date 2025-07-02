A Wigan sixth form college is celebrating national recognition for some of its teaching practices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a remarkable demonstration of educational excellence and industry readiness in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Winstanley College has been proudly accredited with the prestigious STEM Assured status by the IKE Institute and its STEM Foundation.

The award, that recognises exceptional dedication and outstanding quality in STEM education, underlines the college's commitment to innovation, industry relevance, and student employability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comprehensive evaluation process involved a virtual validation panel comprising senior academics and prominent industrialists, who meticulously assessed its strategic planning, curriculum design, industry engagement, educational delivery and student outcomes.

Some of the 28 Winstanley students who received a medicine, dentistry or veterinary university offer recently

The Panel acknowledged Winstanley's STEM education approach, calling “exemplary”, noting specifically its robust mechanisms for industry collaboration, ongoing professional development of staff, and targeted career-focused educational programmes.

A diverse sample of students across all STEM subjects and academic levels were also interviewed during the validation process, providing valuable insights and affirming the College's impact. Equally, a representation from Employers and Governors were also interviewed, providing further underpinning evidence to support the Validation panel's decision.

College principal Simon Lett, Principal of Winstanley College, celebrated this remarkable achievement, saying: "I am delighted that Winstanley College has obtained this important and valuable recognition of the STEM Assured standard award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Receiving STEM Assured is a reflection of the high quality STEM provision at Winstanley; in the classroom and our work with industry and employers. Students obtain excellent grades and develop valuable employability skills, which they can transfer into higher education and employment."