Young stars celebrate course success at Wigan and Leigh College ceremony

Mayor of Wigan Coun Steve Dawber with his son and consort Oliver are pictured presenting certificates to the latest cohort of young people to have completed the Prince’s Trust programme.

Groundwork hosts the scheme in the borough and it comprises a 16-week personal development opportunity for 16 to 25-year-olds.

A key part of it is working with others in a team to build confidence, while improving the local community, learning new skills and feeling more motivated.

It is also possible to gain five weeks’ work experience in a job if participants want. The certificates were awarded during a ceremony at Wigan and Leigh College.