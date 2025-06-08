34 archive pictures of Wigan Infirmary in the 1960s to '80s

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Jun 2025, 18:00 BST
Slices of life at Wigan Infirmary are depicted in these photographs taken between the late 1960s and mid-1980s.

Ahe technology and uniforms have certainly changed quite a bit since!

.

1. Life at Wigan Infirmary in the 1960s to '80s

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. A pretty similar view to today's of Wigan Infirmary. But this was taken in the 1980s

. Photo: gb

Photo Sales
.

3. The summer of 1970 and nurses receiving their awards at Wigan Infirmary

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

4. The summer of 1970 and nurses receiving their awards at Wigan Infirmary

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan Infirmary
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice