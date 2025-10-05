A Wigan man whose joy at being a dad-to-be was tragically crushed by miscarriage is embarking on an extraordinary mission.

Ashton-born John Hilton this week begins a 250km trek along the length of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal (plus an extra stretch coming back towards Wigan) to raise money for a new charity he has established to help men who have suffered baby loss.

The distance of the Care to Carry Challenge is significant because 250,000 pregnancies in the UK end in stillbirth each year.

To make life harder, the 40-year-old civil servant will hoik a 30kg beer keg on his back to represent the emotional burden men often bear as they prioritise grieving partners.

John Hilton in training for his epic trek, complete with a 30kg beer keg on his back

Plan of Action is the name of the charity and it differs from many in that it is less about talking through issues as taking control of them. That said the beer – although it’s actually water in the keg – also has symbolic value in that there are few better ways for two chaps to discuss tough issues than over a quiet pint.

Money will also be raised for the charity Tommy’s which funds research into preventing baby loss; and Petals which offers counselling to bereaved parents.

John, who currently live in London but will return to the North for his seven-day quest beginning October 9, said his charity aims to fill an important gap.

He added: “It was 2021 when my then partner suffered a miscarriage at nine weeks, just after we had told family she was expecting.

John Hilton ready for his marathon trek along the full length of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, plus a few extra miles coming back towards Wigan

"It was a terrible, it puts a strain on relationships and, indeed, it led to the breakdown of ours.

"I had been investing in the idea of becoming a dad. We had started looking at baby clothes and making initial plans and our family were delighted for us.

"We had just booked the first scan, when we lost the baby.

"My focus was immediately on supporting my partner and making sure she was OK at home. I kind of pushed my own experience to one side; it was a secondary consideration.

"There is a lot said about toxic masculinity these days, but in situations like this, men often do step up; but if it goes on too long it can delay the man seeking support for himself. I was internalising my grief saying in my head “other men just get on with this; why don’t you?”

"But pushing something like that away only makes it stay around longer. It was coming back from a holiday with friends much later that it hit me because booking it was the last thing I had done before we lost our baby.”

John’s target is £12,500 (half of 25,000) and Plan of Action’s share will go towards establishing a “proper” website and resources bespoke to men; plus funding research into men’s experience of miscarriage and thus improve services for them.

He says he will chat to folk on the hike which should end at the Windmill pub in Parbold on October, although he will have called in the first time at Wigan – Red Rock, Three Mills at the Cotton Works and Appley Bridge on October 12.

To donate go to https://linktr.ee/planofactionuk.