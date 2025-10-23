Wigan residents are being urged to get a free “health MOT” and advice on a range of topics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hindley Leisure Centre will host a health and well-being open day from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, October 29.

Adults can get an NHS blood pressure check without an appointment, plus a wellness check by Wigan Council’s Be Well team, which will be giving away free 14-day leisure passes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eligible residents aged 40 to 74 will be able to get a full NHS health check, while there will be specialist advice and support available at more than 40 stalls on a wide range of topics, from bowel cancer screening, smoking, alcohol and nutrition to employment, money saving and mental wellness.

NHS staff at Hindley Leisure Centre for last year's event

Coun Keith Cunliffe, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet portfolio holder for adult social care and health, said: “Life can be busy, but it’s so important we make time for our health and well-being.

“That’s why we’re bringing together so many incredible services in one convenient location, so residents can find out about all the fantastic support that’s available to them in our local community.

“We’ve had an amazing response to our previous open days across the borough and we can confidently say that in some cases lives have been saved simply by residents having their blood pressure checked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For most people the results aren’t so dramatic, but by making services more accessible and encouraging everyone to make time for their physical, mental and social well-being, we hope to support local people to live healthier, happier lives.”

With a focus on prevention and early intervention, the event has been organised by the Be Well service with Hindley Primary Care Network and Health First AWL CIC.

Residents can get a body composition scan to measure their body mass index (BMI), body fat and other metrics.

Health advisors will give advice on nutrition, family health, long-term conditions and other topics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Be Well Stop Smoking Service will offer carbon monoxide readings and advice for smokers, while other council services in attendance include community link workers, care co-ordinators and income maximisation advisors.

Partner organisations confirmed for the event include Age UK Wigan Borough, Andy’s Man Club, Family Welfare, Stroke Association, We Are With You and Wigan Warriors Community Foundation’s health and well-being team.

For more information, visit bewellwigan.org/health-and-wellbeing-open-day.