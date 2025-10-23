A health and well-being open day with blood pressure checks and body composition scans will be held at a Wigan leisure centre
Hindley Leisure Centre will host a health and well-being open day from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, October 29.
Adults can get an NHS blood pressure check without an appointment, plus a wellness check by Wigan Council’s Be Well team, which will be giving away free 14-day leisure passes.
Eligible residents aged 40 to 74 will be able to get a full NHS health check, while there will be specialist advice and support available at more than 40 stalls on a wide range of topics, from bowel cancer screening, smoking, alcohol and nutrition to employment, money saving and mental wellness.
Coun Keith Cunliffe, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet portfolio holder for adult social care and health, said: “Life can be busy, but it’s so important we make time for our health and well-being.
“That’s why we’re bringing together so many incredible services in one convenient location, so residents can find out about all the fantastic support that’s available to them in our local community.
“We’ve had an amazing response to our previous open days across the borough and we can confidently say that in some cases lives have been saved simply by residents having their blood pressure checked.
“For most people the results aren’t so dramatic, but by making services more accessible and encouraging everyone to make time for their physical, mental and social well-being, we hope to support local people to live healthier, happier lives.”
With a focus on prevention and early intervention, the event has been organised by the Be Well service with Hindley Primary Care Network and Health First AWL CIC.
Residents can get a body composition scan to measure their body mass index (BMI), body fat and other metrics.
Health advisors will give advice on nutrition, family health, long-term conditions and other topics.
The Be Well Stop Smoking Service will offer carbon monoxide readings and advice for smokers, while other council services in attendance include community link workers, care co-ordinators and income maximisation advisors.
Partner organisations confirmed for the event include Age UK Wigan Borough, Andy’s Man Club, Family Welfare, Stroke Association, We Are With You and Wigan Warriors Community Foundation’s health and well-being team.
For more information, visit bewellwigan.org/health-and-wellbeing-open-day.