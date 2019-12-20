A third of patients waited over four hours at Wigan A&E last month, new figures reveal

More than a third of patients waited over four hours to be seen at Wigan Infirmary’s A&E unit last month, shocking new figures have revealed.

Hospital bosses have spent months preparing for an anticipated rise in demand this winter, with a number of initiatives implemented.

Long waits at Accident and Emergency for Wigan residents

Despite that, new data published by NHS England has revealed a big drop in the proportion of patients being treated within the target time in November.

Just 64.8 per cent of people were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours, down from 77.7 per cent in October.

For the whole of Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, 78.2 per cent of patients were seen on time, dropping from 86.1 per cent.

This includes Leigh’s walk-in centre, which saw 99.1 per cent of people in four hours in November.

Nationally, 81.4 per cent of A&E patients were seen within four hours in November - the worst figure on record - and no major A&E units reached the target of 95 per cent for the first time.

The data shows a slight drop in the number of people seeking emergency care from Wigan’s hospital trust - from 12,330 in October to 12,289.

There were also fewer emergency admissions, dropping from 3,253 to 2,926.

But after the decision to admit was made, 902 patients had to wait more than four hours to actually be admitted, rising from 624 in October.

Six people had to wait for more than 12 hours.

The Observer has previously reported on the experience of Ernest Erlam, 88, who was rushed to hospital after falling and losing consciousness.

He arrived at casualty at lunchtime on Saturday, November 16 - but he was not seen by a doctor until early the following day. His family has made an official complaint to the trust.

Mary Fleming, the trust’s chief operating officer, said there had been an “increased demand on services” in November and thanked staff for their hard work.

She reminded patients to only go to A&E for care if necessary.