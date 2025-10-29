A teacher whose husband died just three weeks after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer has spoken of her hope that new research could save other families from the same heartbreak.

Nicola Follin, from Up Holland, is supporting the launch of a new national clinical trial into a simple breath test that could help doctors detect pancreatic cancer much earlier.

Her husband Geoff, 58, was diagnosed with the disease in May 2024 and died three weeks later.

Geoff died days after the couple’s 21st wedding anniversary, leaving their children Sam, 21, Isobel, 19, and Daisy, 17.

Geoff and Nicola Follin

Nicola, 49, said: “Before Geoff was diagnosed, we weren’t really aware of pancreatic cancer – only that it’s usually a death sentence because by the time they find it, it’s too late.

“The breath test might have saved his life, mightn’t it? Or at least given us another year or so together. We were a very close family. We just loved being together.”

The couple had taught at the same school for 17 years before Geoff left to focus on music and private tutoring.

Geoff and Nicola Follin with daughters Isobel and Daisy

He first experienced back pain and indigestion in February last year, but, like many patients, assumed it was nothing serious.

By the time he received his diagnosis, the cancer had already spread.

Pancreatic Cancer UK has now invested more than £1.1m to fund the next stage of research into the breath test, developed by Imperial College London. Scientists hope it could be available to use within five years.

The breath test works by analysing volatile organic compounds in a patient’s breath, which change when cancer is present. It could allow GPs to identify patients at risk far earlier than current methods and refer them for scans within days.

Pancreatic Cancer UK chief executive Diana Jupp said: “The breath test has the potential to revolutionise the early detection of pancreatic cancer. It is, undoubtedly, the most significant step toward a lifesaving breakthrough in 50 years.”

Around 10,800 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer every year in the UK and more than half die within three months of diagnosis.

Nicola said she hopes supporting the trial will help raise awareness and prevent other families suffering the same devastating loss.