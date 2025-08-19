Actor Emma Cunniffe joins Lewy Body Society as ambassador

Wigan-based Lewy Body Society is proud to announce North West actor Emma Cunniffe as an ambassador for its crucial work with dementia.

Emma joins fellow celebrity Rob Rinder as an official supporter of the UK’s only charity solely dedicated to supporting people living with Lewy body dementia, their families, the medical and dementia research.

The star of film, stage and television said: "I am proud to become an ambassador of the Lewy Body Society.

"The work they are doing to raise awareness around Lewy Body dementia and to support people living with the condition and their families is so vital.

"It is really upsetting that people with Lewy body dementia can still face significant difficulties getting a diagnosis, let alone the proper treatment.

"Advances in the research area and knowledge on how to care and support people with the condition are continuing with the valued support of The Lewy Body Society."

Wigan’s Lewy Body Society was the first charity in Europe that was dedicated to supporting research and raising awareness of Lewy body dementia.

Emma, originally from Frodsham in Cheshire, added: “Being from the North West, it means a lot to be working with a national charity at the forefront of dementia research that has its roots in my home region.”

Lewy body dementia affects around 10-15% of people with dementia in the UK. It is the second most common form of the neuro-degenerative disease in older people.

Jacqui Cannon, CEO of Lewy Body Society: “We are honoured that Emma has agreed to help get the message out about the disease.

“We estimate around 9,000 people are living in the UK right now with undiagnosed Lewy body dementia. They might not be getting the appropriate care and, even worse, could be receiving the incorrect, potentially fatal, medication.

“Raising awareness in the medical community and the general public with the help of ambassadors such as Emma is of vital importance.”

Find out more about Lewy body dementia at www.lewybody.org