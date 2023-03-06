Air pollution in Wigan borough: the 12 areas with the best air quality, including Aspull, Standish and Shevington

Wigan may have once been known for its coal mines, but fortunately the quality of air in the borough has much improved since then.

Breathing in dirty air can increase the risk of respiratory infections, heart disease and lung cancer, and concern over these health risks has prompted many cities across the UK to introduce or plan low emission zones.

Now we are looking at the areas where residents can breathe more easily as they have the least air pollution.

The Indices of Multiple Deprivation, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area.

The figures show wide geographical variations in how clean the air is around the country.

The Isles of Scilly had the lowest level of air pollution at 0.32 – six times lower than the score of 1.90 in Holborn, St Giles and Bloomsbury South in Camden.

How does your local area compare? Here we reveal the 12 areas in Wigan with the lowest levels of air pollution.

