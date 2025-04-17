Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A record number of people died in Wigan as a direct consequence of drinking alcohol in 2023, new figures show.

Alcohol Change UK said these deaths were an "avoidable tragedy" and called for further action on the marketing, labelling and pricing of alcohol.

Figures from the Office of Health Improvement and Disparities show there were 72 deaths in Wigan wholly caused by alcohol consumption in 2023.

This was up from 60 deaths the year before and was the highest since comparable records began in 2006.

Across the North West, there were 1,328 deaths in 2023.

The national number of deaths reached 8,274 last year – a five per cent jump from the year before and the highest since records began.

The pandemic caused a significant rise in these deaths, with last year's figure up 42 per cent on 2019.

Dr Richard Piper, Alcohol Change UK chief executive, said: "Every time someone dies from alcohol, it is an avoidable tragedy."

He added: "And there are millions of us whose lives are negatively affected by alcohol, be that through hangovers, over-spending, under-performing at work or just not being fully present for our friends or family.

"None of this is inevitable and we are seeing a growing acceptance, particularly among younger generations, that alcohol is an optional, not essential, part of our lives. These cultural shifts are possible and even more so when systemic changes are made."

He said the Government’s 10-Year Health Plan needs "real teeth", particularly to deliver on its pledge to halve deaths from the "biggest killers" such as cancer, suicide and cardiovascular disease, for which alcohol is a major risk factor.

"We've seen hugely successful action on marketing, labelling, pricing and availability of other health-harming products, such as tobacco and junk food. We now need the same for alcohol," he added.

"This means proper alcohol labelling, better controls on alcohol marketing and protecting people from very strong cheap alcohol by introducing a minimum unit price."

The rate of alcohol mortality across the country also reached its highest level at 15 deaths per 100,000 people.

Wigan had a mortality rate of 21.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "For too long there has been an unwillingness to lead on issues like smoking, alcohol harm and obesity.

"Our 10-Year Health Plan will shift the focus of the NHS from sickness to prevention. This means prioritising public health measures to support people to live longer, healthier lives."