Alcohol-related deaths rising faster in Wigan than anywhere else in North West

Alcohol-related deaths in Wigan are rocketing quicker than anywhere else in the North West and are at their highest here since records began.



Those were the stark figures from Public Health England which paint a terrifying picture for borough festive revellers during the most indulgent month of the year.

Analysis of the new data by addiction treatment firm UKAT reveals that 213 people died last year as a direct result of alcohol abuse, 21 per cent more than the previous year and the highest since information about fatalities .

In the last five years, alcohol-related deaths here have risen from 168 in 2013 to 213 in 2018, a 27 per cent rise, and a trend that experts at UKAT say is in a “wrong and worrying direction”.

These figures equate to 67.7 deaths from alcohol related conditions per 100,000 people in Wigan, a rate that is significantly higher than the 2018 average for the whole North West region – 54.9 deaths per 100,000 – and is higher than for the whole of England, which is 46.5.

UKAT’s Group Treatment Lead, Nuno Albuquerque, said: “December is notoriously a month for some to over-indulge, and alcohol becomes more and more prevalent and difficult to avoid with Christmas and New Year celebrations. People tend to drink to excess at this time of year, reaching and exceeding their normal limit with alcohol.

Prof Kate Ardern, director of public health for Wigan Council

“But binge-drinking is extremely dangerous because it can cause real short and long term health problems and can even cause death.”

UKAT explains that binge drinking is defined as men consuming five or more drinks within around two hours and for women, four or more drinks within the same time period.

Mr Albuquerque added: “Binge-drinking has an immediate effect on your coordination and judgement, but it also leads to dangerous long-term problems with your heart, lungs, liver and kidneys. Binge-drinking also increases the body’s tolerance to alcohol, and so the amount consumed each time increases.

“This can lead to the person becoming alcohol dependent, and as the recent figures from Public Health England have revealed, the number of people in Wigan dying because of alcohol related conditions rises.

“This is an extremely concerning trend.

“It’s important to remember that these aren’t just numbers; they’re someone’s mother, father, child or friend they won’t get to enjoy this time of year with. We encourage everyone in Wigan to be safe with alcohol and to seek professional support if they’re struggling.”

Prof Kate Ardern, director of Public Health at Wigan Council, said: “We recognise that more work needs to be done as the impact of alcohol affects many families and communities across the borough, and many of our new approaches which have commenced in recent years will support us to make even greater progress in addressing alcohol related harm.

“Reducing alcohol-related harm is a key priority for us as demonstrated by the numerous initiative and services designed to encourage residents to be healthy and drink responsibly. We are working closely with colleagues across Greater Manchester to design and implement a robust strategy to tackle drug and alcohol-related deaths across the city region.

“Local initiatives include the Wigan Council funded Active Case Management pathway, delivered by Addaction, which involves providing intensive support to high risk, complex individuals and helping them with other circumstances that could affect their recovery, such as accommodation or domestic violence concerns. The pathway has been operational for a number of years and has been proven to have significantly reduced the number of people admitted to hospital by enabling staff to identify risks earlier.

“In addition, we have trained 33 volunteers to date as part of the ‘Communities in Charge of Alcohol’ programme where volunteers utilise their community knowledge and connections to support individuals to access treatment services. These thorough, bespoke approaches help with people’s long-term recovery.

“As research suggests, alcohol consumption is a contributing factor to hospital admissions and deaths from a diverse range of conditions. Drinking more than is recommended (more than 14 units per week) increases the risk of harm over time and can cause damage to vital organs such as the liver. We regularly hold ‘Love Your Liver’ events in the community, facilitated by

Drug and Alcohol Nurses from WWL, to offer individuals a ‘fibroscan’ to allow people to discover how healthy their liver is and support them to make healthier choices if needed.

“Addaction is a service which supports people affected by alcohol problems in the borough and if you need help or support, please contact the service on 01942 487578.”

For confidential help and support with alcohol at this time of year, or to find treatment services in Wigan, visit http://bit.ly/2PJdlwo