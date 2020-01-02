Alex getting active with Wigan stroke survivors

A Wigan charity supporting stroke victims is hoping to get its service users more active thanks to its latest addition to the team.

Think Ahead, based in Ince, has appointed Alex Yoxall as its activities and engagement officer.

The 22-year-old will develop, set up and run a wide range of activities for stroke survivors from the borough and their carers.

Alex says he is delighted to be joining Think Ahead as his family has had first-hand experience of how strokes affect victims and also pleased to be working in the borough.

The Edge Hill University graduate said: “I’m so happy and proud to be working for Think Ahead Stroke as I’m passionate about helping stroke survivors due to my own personal experience.

“My mum had a stroke five years ago and it turned all of our lives upside down. Since then, I have seen first-hand how stroke survivors and carers often struggle to navigate the murky post-stroke landscape, such as accessing services and getting the help and support they need.

“I genuinely appreciate every day I get to apply myself to helping people in any way possible.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do after I graduated from university last year, but I now feel like I’ve found the perfect job for me.

“I’m chuffed to be spending time in Wigan too. I went to school here and now my fiancée and I are looking to buy a house here, so I’ll be a proper Wiganer soon.”

Carol Sankey, Think Ahead’s executive manager, said: “We are so pleased to have someone as bright and personable as Alex on board.”