The Wigan partner of an acclaimed TV producer has brought him home after a devastating cancer diagnosis.

And an appeal has been launched to help Jonathan Clough – whose hit shows include Strictly, The Apprentice and Gogglebox – fund specialist treatment, as the dad of two’s medical options narrow drastically.

The 35-year-old and partner Tracy Martin have both had to give up their jobs in television, sell their home and move with their two young children from London to Wigan to be with Tracy’s parents as they face an uncertain future.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by their friend Sammy Swainsbury to raise at least £50k for future therapy.

In it, Tracy explains how this terrible illness has turned their lives upside down.

She said: “In March 2024, Jonathan was excited about a promising interview for a new show: a role that would take him to Alaska.

"Having been an integral part of the teams on Strictly Come Dancing, Gogglebox, The Apprentice and MasterChef, he’s never been afraid of a challenge.

"Bringing joy and happiness to people through the shows he works on has always been so important to him.

Jonathan Cooke pictured with late Gogglebox stars Mary Cook (middle) and Marina Wingrove

"But two hours later, he collapsed with a seizure and was rushed to A&E. Two months after that, the results of an MRI brought our world crashing down.

"Our brilliant Jonathan, at only 35 years old, was diagnosed with a Grade 4 Glioblastoma: an extremely aggressive and incurable brain cancer.

"Everything then happened shockingly quickly (making us frighteningly aware of the severity of his situation). Within two days, he underwent major surgery to remove as much of the tumour as possible.

"What followed was an intensive six weeks of double chemo and radiotherapy, followed by a further six months of chemotherapy.

"For a while, we had hope. His scans showed the treatment was working, keeping the tumour stable. We dared to dream we’d fight this for a while.

"But now, our worst fears have come true. The latest scans show regrowth and new activity. This new activity is considered inoperable.​​”

Tracy hailed the NHS’s care and support as “incredible”, but they are now left with very few options which lie outside its services.

They are in the process of exploring trials that are happening, hoping they can find one that Jonathan is eligible for and will be accepted onto.

And they also urgently need access to private treatments, specialists and medications.

Tracy said: “We are doing everything we can to give Jonathan more time: time to be with our children, time for them to have their Daddy by their side.

"He’s desperate to see our daughter start school this September, see her first Nativity and just to enjoy watching his children grow.

"But these treatments are frighteningly expensive.”

She said that was why they had, reluctantly, set up the GoFundMe appeal.

Tracy said: “We need help. We have no other choice.”

“We know it’s hard for everyone at the moment. Believe us when we say that we’re only asking for this help from anyone in a position to do so.”

Sammy added: “The options available are very expensive, including treatment back in London, complete with accommodation.

"Neither Jonathan nor Tracy has been able to work for over a year and the situation is desperate.”