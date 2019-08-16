Appeal to help Wigan barber Jo in cancer battle

Donations have been pouring in to support a popular barber and mother-of-two diagnosed with cancer.

Joanne Wright, who runs Jo’s Traditional Barber’s Shop in Standish, found out just a few weeks ago that she had a very aggressive form of breast cancer that is spreading.

She is taking medication and last week had her first dose of chemotherapy, which will continue for 18 weeks.

While the 41-year-old has continued working, she may have to take a break from the shop once the treatment starts to take its toll.

So her sister Siobhan Wright launched an online appeal for donations to help her.

She says Joanne, known as Jo, would never ask for help, but she will have no income if she cannot work.

Siobhan said: “She has been quite positive, but she has been scared because she knew she was going for chemo.

“She is worried about her finances and that’s why I did the fund-raising page.

“She is so independent. She has always paid her own bills and always worked. Now this has happened, she doesn’t know where to go.”

The money will be used to cover everyday costs such as energy bills, rent, food and childcare.

More than £1,000 was given through the appeal in just a few days, with donations continuing to be made.

Siobhan, 34, who lives in Manchester, set a target of £2,000, but hopes to collect as much money as possible for her sister.

She said: “It will take a lot of worry and stress away.”

Jo, who lives in Standish with her four-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter, was diagnosed with cancer last month after noticing a hard area in her left breast.

Doctors found it had spread to her right breast and lymph nodes.

While she may need a mastectomy, first she is receiving medication and chemotherapy to fight the disease.

It came as a big shock for Jo, who is well-known in Standish for running the barber shop and for her tattoos.

She has previously helped to raise thousands of pounds for other charities, getting involved in Movember and raising money for a testicular cancer charity.

She also donated £1 from every haircut for 22 days to the appeal set up after the Manchester Arena bombing. Jo and her daughter were at the Ariana Grande concert and escaped unhurt.

Siobhan said her sister is keen to help others, often going to cut the hair or beards of elderly man who cannot leave their homes.

She said: “She is a nice person that helps people and she needs a bit of help. Everyone knows her in Standish.

She is a nice person who always talks to people and helps people.”

To donate to the appeal, go to www.gofundme.com/local-fundraiser-now-needs-your-help