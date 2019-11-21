Appeal to help Wigan couple as their seriously ill baby daughter waits for open heart surgery

A young couple are at the bedside of their seriously ill baby as they wait for her to have open heart surgery.

Harley Stoner, who is nearly 11 weeks old, is currently on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

Mum Jade Johnson with her daughter Harley

She has three holes in her heart and her condition is deteriorating more quickly than expected, so doctors plan to carry out surgery within days.

Her parents Jade Johnson and Charlie Short,both 23, have been anxiously waiting on the hospital ward for the past 10 days.

Jade, from Platt Bridge, said: “When we brought her in her heart rate was very fast. If she hadn’t had medical attention straight away, the worst could definitely have happened and still could if things don’t go the right way. Thankfully they are, but it’s always a risk.”

Harley’s concerned parents took her to see a GP four times, before they were sent to A&E and the problems with her heart were discovered.

Jade said: “I kept taking her to the doctors because I felt she was breathing a bit strangely and it wasn’t until we took her to A&E at five weeks old that they found it.”

It was a big shock for the first-time parents.

Jade said: “I felt like I was starting to get into the swing of things and learn how to be a mum and all of a sudden I had this. I had to learn to be the mum of a sick child as well as a mum.”

Doctors planned to carry out surgery in the coming months, but that had to be brought forward when Harley’s condition worsened.

She was rushed to hospital on November 10 after turning blue as she struggled to catch her breath while being fed.

After being stabilised at Wigan Infirmary, she was taken to Alder Hey, where she remains on a ventilator.

Harley has been given medication to help clear fluid from her lungs and suction is also used, but this then causes her heart rate to drop.

Medics have already done a cardiac MRI and inserted a cardiac catheter in recent days to find out more about her condition.

They now plan to carry out open heart surgery in coming days to patch up the holes.

Jade and Charlie have been staying in accommodation provided by charity Ronald McDonald House so they can be close to Harley.

But as they expect to be there for at least another month, they are starting to worry about their finances.

Food is expensive to buy at the hospital and Charlie cannot go to work in a warehouse while his daughter is so poorly.

A friend of Jade’s has now set up an online appeal , with £250 donated so far to help pay for their bills at home, food and other living costs.

Jade welcomed the support they have received, saying the money will make a “massive difference”.

She said: “All of my energy can be on her. At the moment most of it is, but there is a little bit that’s wondering how we are going to pay for everything.”

Support the family by making a donation here