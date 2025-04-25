Are you interested in being a Healthwatch Volunteer?

HWWL Volunteers enjoying their FREE celebratory meal!

More specifically - Would you like to sit on the Healthwatch Committee? We are looking to increase the number of members on our Healthwatch Committee so we are wanting to know - would you be interested? The excerpt below is written by a current member of the Committee to give some insight into its purpose and the involvement expected from the members.

“I am a Wigan resident and have lived and worked in the borough all my life. Having worked extensively in the NHS locally, ensuring the people of Wigan and Leigh have equitable access to safe, effective, caring and responsive services that meet their health and care needs matters to me. In my experience this relentless focus on quality and ‘putting local people first’ is also what drives the Healthwatch leads and their volunteers.

I am a member of the Healthwatch Committee, the role of the committee in brief is to support the Board in ensuring compliance with its statutory duties, enacting its powers and delivering the annually agreed workplan. I bring my experience of the NHS and my expertise on quality and patient safety to this group. I value the life experiences, skills and knowledge that other members possess and equally feel valued by the group.

Volunteers are key in supporting the delivery of the workplan, by connecting with local people they enable Healthwatch to ensure people’s voices are heard when new services are being developed and importantly to improve existing services where and when this may be required. Feedback from local people is essential in promoting the quality of local services and ensuring respect, diversity and inclusion.

As a volunteer even helping out with the smallest of tasks can make a real difference to the lives of people.

According to studies volunteering is good for us, people who volunteer can feel stronger and mentally and physically healthier. They also reported higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction. Volunteering makes me feel that my knowledge and professional experience is valued, collaborating with the Healthwatch leads and volunteers is simply a privilege.”

The Healthwatch Committee meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 10 am at Sunshine House, Scholes.

You are very welcome to come along and join a meeting and meet the rest of the committee members.

Alternatively, if you are interested in volunteering for Healthwatch in any of the roles we have to offer then please get in touch.

01942 834666