Award-winning sci-fi film 'The Quiet Space' by Mental Health Worker gains international recognition

Justin Walker, a dedicated Support, Time, and Recovery (STR) Worker for Mental Health Services in Wigan at Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH) has once again demonstrated his creative expertise with his latest short film, ‘The Quiet Space.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sci-fi film, completed in March, has already received significant acclaim this year, winning the Outstanding Achievement Award in the Amateur Film category at the London Indie Film Festival and Best Micro-Short Film at the New Jersey Film Awards.

‘The Quiet Space’ follows the story of an astronaut whose space shuttle lands on a distant planet. As the only survivor, he finds a ruined city and, while exploring the ruins, begins to lose his grip on reality. The film explores themes of loneliness and mental decline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by the real-life experiences of Miles, a creative individual with a background in stand-up comedy and video production, the film aims to break down the stigma surrounding mental health. Miles also stars as the lead actor, bringing his personal journey to life on screen.

'The Quiet Space' Poster

Sean, another service user with a passion for music, created the film's soundtrack, further highlighting the collaborative nature of the project.

Shot entirely on a smartphone with no budget, using the lead actor’s parents’ house as the primary location, the film uses the narrative to raise awareness of mental health challenges.

Justin Walker, filmmaker and STR worker at GMMH said:

“Creating 'The Quiet Space' was incredibly rewarding. It was amazing to see how our combined creativity could bring such an important message to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miles, Lead Actor

“As an STR worker, I understand the importance of creative expression in mental health recovery, supporting service users in their journey towards recovery and community integration.

“Working with Miles and Sean, and seeing their talents shine, was truly inspiring. This film shows that despite challenges, individuals with mental health issues can create something beautiful and impactful.

“This film highlights the importance of storytelling in promoting our understanding of mental health whilst also giving a voice to those who often feel unheard.”

In addition to its recent awards, ‘The Quiet Space’ has been entered into three other film festivals, including Bolton Film Festival. The filmmaker continues to use his talents to work on new projects, driven by a belief in the therapeutic benefits of creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin Walker, STR Worker

Last year, Justin also won the Best Experimental Film Award at the WILDsound Film Festival in the U.S. for his short film ‘Auditory,’ about psychosis. Read more here.

Watch ‘The Quiet Space’ and Justin’s other short films on his YouTube channel (Illy-Pheebs Production) here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, please contact your GP or visit our website for more information about the services we offer: https://www.gmmh.nhs.uk/

For urgent mental health support, you can call NHS 111 and select the mental health option (option 2) to talk to a mental health professional and get help 24/7.