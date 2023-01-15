Awards ceremony returns to honour hard-working health and care staff in Wigan and Greater Manchester

Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards 2023 will have its usual honours such as people’s champion and volunteer champion, along with new categories including a lifetime achievement award and employer/workplace of the year.

Nominations across 13 categories are now open and can be submitted until March 10.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham

The awards are organised by NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care, with support from Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

They were established in 2018 and the awards ceremony has been held virtually since 2021 due to the pandemic, but will take place in person again this summer.

Previous winners include care home managers, social workers, disability advocate groups, fund-raisers and even flight attendant crew workers who swapped serving people in the sky to serving patients in hospital.

Nominations can be made by staff or members of the public who wish to see an individual or team’s hard work recognised.

Janet Wilkinson, chief people officer of Greater Manchester Integrated Care, said: “I am delighted that the Health and Care Champion Awards are back as a face-to-face event for 2023. They are a great opportunity to recognise and thank the people of Greater Manchester who go above and beyond at work or in their community.

“Our health and care services are busier than ever and our workforce continue to work tirelessly to deliver the best possible care. They really do deserve recognition for everything they do, often in challenging circumstances. So, if you know someone who has gone that extra mile, either at your local GP surgery, hospital or a volunteer who has dedicated their spare time helping others, then please do take five minutes to nominate them today.”

Mr Burnham said: “We know things are tough for our health and care workers right now – and it is more important than ever that we champion the work they do right across Greater Manchester.

“I’m thrilled the Health and Care Champion Awards are back, and in person, so we can come together to show our appreciation and thanks for the many individuals and teams who work so hard to care for others.”

