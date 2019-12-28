Bed occupancy rates rocket at Wigan Infirmary

The latest weekly round-up has been published which shows how Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Trust (WWL) is handling winter pressures.

The week of December 9 to 15, 532 patients were brought by ambulance to A&E at Wigan Infirmary.

Over the week, 164 arrivals waited 30 minutes or more to be transferred to the emergency department – despite NHS guidelines saying all patients should be transferred within 15 minutes. Of these, 60 patients waited an hour or longer.

The number of people arriving by ambulance last week was an increase on the previous seven days, when 515 were recorded.

General and acute wards at the trust were 96.2 per cent full on average last week – significantly above the 85 per cent rate the British Medical Association suggests should not be exceeded to ensure safe patient care. The occupancy rate was similar to the 96 per cent recorded the previous week.

Above 92 per cent, NHS Improvement says that deterioration in A&E performance begins to accelerate. WWL was more than 92 per cent full every day that week.

On average, the trust had 440 beds available to use each day last week, including eight escalation beds, which are used in emergencies and periods of high demand. Just 17 beds were free on an average day.

As part of the NHS Long Term Plan, hospital staff are being encouraged to reduce lengthy hospital stays for patients recovering from an operation or illness.

NHS England says the move is aimed at improving care options and freeing up 7,000 beds nationally – the equivalent of 15 large hospitals.

On the Sunday, 157 patients had been in hospital for seven days or more at WWL hospitals. They accounted for 38 per cent of beds occupied.