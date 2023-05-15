Black patients in Greater Manchester more than three times as likely as white patients to be detained

Under the Mental Health Act, people with a mental disorder may be formally detained in hospital – or “sectioned” – in the interests of their own health or safety, or for the protection of other people.

NHS England figures show about 2,255 white patients were detained in NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care Board’s area the year to March 2022, while 285 patients detained were black or black British.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures cover how any people were detained under the Mental Health Act

However, the rate of detentions when taking population size into account was higher for black patients, at 318 per 100,000 people compared to 98 per 100,000 for those that identified as white.

It meant black patients were 3.2 times as likely to be subject to a mental health detention in 2021-22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jabeer Butt, CEO of the Race Equality Foundation, said the figures are "not new or surprising".

"The real question is why has this not changed, despite being well documented over a number of years, not just with these new figures. The health and care system fails to invest in early intervention even though this has been highlighted as an issue for a long time,” she said.

Nationally, 53,337 new detentions under the Mental Health Act were recorded in 2021-22. The overall totals will be higher, as not all providers submitted data and some submitted incomplete data.

Among the five broad ethnic groups, the rate of detention for black or black British people (342 detentions per 100,000 population) was nearly five times that of white people (72 per 100,000 population). It meant they were the most likely ethnicity to be detained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An NHS spokesperson said the health service was committed to fighting health inequalities.

They added the launch of an Advancing Mental Health Equalities Strategy in 2020 has ensured steps to improve the access, experience and outcomes for people from ethnic minority groups who need mental health care.