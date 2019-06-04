Borough mental health staff receive top honour

Staff on a mental health ward who organise comedy evenings and walking groups are celebrating after winning an award.

Westleigh unit at Atherleigh Park Hospital in Leigh was given the Full Monty Award by the Star Wards project.

The scheme was launched by social justice charity Bright to bring practical ideas and inspiring examples together from and for mental health ward staff.

The award was presented to the team on the North West Boroughs Healthcare ward for their outstanding effort and commitment to implementing positive ideas from the project.

Westleigh unit has implemented all 75 of the project’s ideas, which have made a real difference for staff and patients. They included making sure computers on the ward were connected to the internet; holding regular comedy evenings and walking groups; providing a range of literature, self-help guides and DVDs; having personalised recovery workbooks for each patient; and ensuring therapy groups are available each day.

Nic Higham, inpatient care project manager from Star Wards, and charity trustee Chantal Mendes visited the unit to meet the staff and present them with the award.

Amanda Chadwick, deputy ward manager on Westleigh unit, said: “I’m really proud that we’ve achieved this award. It’s been a real team effort; as well as the staff who work on the unit, we’ve had support from the hospital’s therapy hub activity co-ordinators and psychologists. Patients have fed back that they feel empowered and that by taking on tasks during daily patient meetings, it gives them focus for their day, which they find rewarding.”