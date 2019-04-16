Brave Wigan mum encouraging others to 'Race For Life'

Signs hailing a brave mum-of-two who battled breast cancer have been erected at two parks in the borough.

Emily Makin, from Pemberton, features on the boards to encourage people to sign up for Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life events.

They have been placed at Haigh Woodland Park and Pennington Flash, which host 5ks on Wednesday May 22 and Sunday June 2 respectively.

Emily’s story and motivation for taking part in the event at Haigh - where she will be the official starter - are displayed on a large sign similar to those worn by participants on their backs.

They are designed to mirror the emotional reflection area set up on event day, where people come together to remember loved ones lost to cancer, celebrate the lives of those who have survived or support those going through treatment. Emily, 28, will also feature in a social media campaign on Cancer Research UK’s Twitter account @CRUKEventsNW.

She said: “This year, I will be racing for myself, my grandad who sadly passed in August 2017 to bladder cancer, my best friend’s mum (brain tumour) and also her nanna (breast cancer).

“I was diagnosed in 2018 aged just 27 with triple negative breast cancer. I had recently married, had a young family and my world came crashing down. I have fought throughout my treatment and will continue to fight to ensure I live a long and happy life with my family.

“Cancer can affect anyone, at any time, at any age, but if we all fight together, we can reach the finish line and finally kiss goodbye to this life-changing disease. I’ve taken part in many Race For Life events and have also supported my family wherever possible - including being rather heavily pregnant and cheering on from the side lines!”

To join Race For Life, visit raceforlife.org