Brave Wigan tot will be home for festive period

A miracle tot is back at home enjoying a family Christmas with her parents and siblings which for months seemed like it would be an impossibility.

Isabella Stockton-Beesley has made an incredible recovery after having a liver transplant and is now celebrating the festive season with her overjoyed parents Dean and Sarah and her older brother and sisters.

The 18-month-old little fighter suffered complete liver failure and when the replacement organ that was suitable came up could potentially only have survived for another couple of days.

However, the operation went well and she was ready to go home weeks earlier than some medical staff had predicted, to the delight of her dad Dean, from Hindley, and mum Sarah who is from Leigh.

She is now on the long road of building up her strength and still has to take a lot of medication but all that will be put to one side for a Christmas none of the Stockton-Beesley family thought they would get to enjoy.

Dean, 29, said: “When we were in hospital we were always told not to get our hopes up for Christmas.

“But we got her home with a couple of weeks to spare. A family Christmas is going to be amazing.

“We’re going to have a very intimate time, we’re just going to have it for family and maybe her grandparents.

“She is definitely going to get spoiled. It’s absolutely brilliant having her home.”

Isabella will not be receiving hordes of visitors and well-wishers as the family has been told she has to be kept reasonably isolated and not have too many people coming through the front door for three months after leaving hospital.

Isabella lives with Dean and Sarah along with her older sister Grace, six, and four-year-old brother Ellis. She also has a nine-year-old half-sister, Macy.

Heart-warming pictures show Isabella helping Dean to dress the Christmas tree at their home and holding a sign expressing the hope Santa will remember to visit on Christmas Day morning with Grace and Ellis.

The family is adjusting to a number of huge changes, with Dean having to leave his job at Wigan Council to become Isabella’s full-time carer while Sarah keeps her role at the town hall.

Isabella started to have episodes of being sick in April but by September she was vomiting every single day and Dean and Sarah became seriously concerned.

Initially visits to the hospital and tests could not find the source of the problem but when Isabella had lost a tenth of her body weight and become exhausted she was taken back to Whiston Hospital.

It was discovered her liver enzyme levels were incredibly high and the expertise of the specialists at Birmingham Children’s Hospital was called in, with Isabella being rushed to a bed in the Midlands as soon as one became free.

There were dark moments for the family as Isabella’s liver packed up completely while she was there and she had to fight for her life, before the miracle occurred and a transplant match was found in the nick of time.

The family is now revelling in the quality time they can enjoy together as they were split up for months, with Sarah remaining at Isabella’s bedside throughout while Dean had to return to the North West to look after her siblings.

Dean is now passionately about improving awareness of organ donation and encouraging Wiganers to sign up to the register.

He said: “Organ donation is life-changing. I’ve been a donor for 10 years because I just thought my organs were better off with someone else when I’m gone.

“I didn’t have a clue what was really involved, I just wanted to help someone.

“I would love to raise some awareness now, after having first-hand experience of it.”