Breast cancer charity issues urgent appeal for Wigan volunteers

A major charity is urgently seeking volunteers in and around Wigan to help people adapt to life after breast cancer treatment.

Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now is looking for women who have had breast cancer, and are a year past diagnosis, to help run their Moving Forward course in the borough.

With more than 2,700 women living after a diagnosis of breast cancer in Wigan, and numbers predicted to rise, the charity wants to reach as many of those who need support as possible.

Run in partnership with Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust, the free event offers a crucial opportunity for women to meet others who understand exactly how they’re feeling and learn about a range of topics to help empower them to approach life after treatment with more confidence.

The course covers topics including healthy eating, exercise, relationships and managing ongoing side effects of treatment, such as menopausal symptoms and fatigue.

Expert speakers, such as psychologists and dieticians, provide information, support and professional guidance.

The next Moving Forward course at Healthy Lifestyles, The Arena-Indoor Sports Centre in Wigan, will take place over four consecutive weeks in September. Volunteers would ideally be

involved each week for half a day. Other dates are available.

Breast cancer remains the UK’s most common cancer, with more than 260 women in Wigan diagnosed with the disease each year.

To find out more about becoming a Moving Forward volunteer, call 0114 263 6120 or email volunteer.hub@breastcancercare.org.uk.

Full volunteer training will be provided.

Helping to face the challenges of life after breast cancer treatment.

Shelley Cooke-Fox, of Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now, says: “For the majority of women, the impact of breast cancer doesn’t stop when treatment ends. Many face fears about the cancer returning or ongoing physical side-effects, which can make adapting to life after treatment feel like a huge mountain to climb. Support and information is vital and being a volunteer at our Moving Forward courses means you can make a real difference to people’s lives.

“Our invaluable volunteers help women attending Moving Forward feel welcome and at ease by sharing their own experiences of breast cancer and creating a valuable support network in their area.”