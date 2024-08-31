Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Women who have battled breast cancer are to take to the stage for special Wigan fashion show.

Hindley residents, led by cancer survivor Lynn Grimshaw, are organising a family fun day at the town’s sports and social club on Saturday September 21 which aims to raise funds for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

They have teamed up with Thrive CIC, which supports adults with learning difficulties and mental health issues, and the retailer Rebellious Rose, which used to have a shop in Hindley, is now based in Bolton but does a lot of its business online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charity volunteers are organising a fashion show with stalls to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now charity. Lynn Grimshaw, left, and Barbara Campbell, right, with Callum Moore, centre, representing Thrive CIC, with Hayley Lynch, second from left, and Sarah Lichter, second from right, from clothes retailer Rebellious Rose.

The latter is providing clothing and accessories which will be modelled by the female participants on the catwalk.

But there is much more to the event, with several stalls (inluding one for Thrive), music, tea, coffee and cakes, a children’s entertainer, tombola and a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.

The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Debbie Parkinson, has also been invited to attend.

Care worker Lynn, 61, who is also a volunteer for Breast Cancer Now, said: “I was diagnosed three years ago and while I am still taking the pills I am very grateful for all the help and support I have received since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left, Lynn Grimsahw and Barbara Campbell

"It seemed like a good idea to hold an event which would give a boost to the charity’s vital work and fund research into tackling this illness.”

Promotion of the fun day was launched at an event held in the Chapter One cafe at Hindley Library and was attended by Hindley residents and representatives of both Thrive and Rebellious Rose.

The charity, formed in 2015 by the merger of Breast Cancer Campaign and Breakthrough Breast Cancer. has a declared Action Plan that "by 2050, everyone who develops breast cancer will live."

Admission to the fun day, which runs from 12.30pm until 4.30pm on September 21, is free. Hindley Sports and Social Club can be found on Romford Street, Hindley, WN2 3LW.

Anyone who would like to run a stall they can do so for a charge of £10. Please ring Lynn on 07547 505495 for further details.

All proceeds from the day will go towards Breast Cancer Now.