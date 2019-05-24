Campaign launched to help give Wigan mum Dawn a lifeline

A campaign has been launched to help a Wigan mum who has been left disabled and in chronic pain by a series of agonising health conditions.

Dawn Hamill, from Winstanley, is unable to walk unaided after suffering from a the effects of scoliosis and Scheuermann’s disease.

The single mum-of-one, 38, has had curvature of the spine from birth but recently she has suffered from slipped disks and fractures in her back which have rendered her permanently disabled.

Doctors have also found lesions on her brain and are carrying out tests for Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Family friend, Alex Snape, has now launched a fundraiser for a specialist wheelchair and adapted car so that Dawn - and her 21-year-old daughter Sophie, who cares for her when she isn’t running the family business - can have some semblance of a normal life.

“This is a lot for Dawn to take,” said Alex. “Her life was completely flipped upside down in October.

“She suffered from spinal problems before but now they are so severe she can’t do things for herself.

“Dawn is now in a severe amount of pain. The wheelchair she has now isn’t supporting her where she needs it.”

Alex, who has had Sophie’s blessing to set up a fundraiser, is hoping to raise £8,000 so that Dawn can have a specialist wheelchair and a car adapted for it.

Sophie, who also has scoliosis, has been working part-time in a nursery and running her mum’s DJ business.

“She’s an only child and Dawn’s a single mum so they are really close as mother and daughter,” said Alex.

“It would mean the world to them if they could get out and just live their lives again.

“Dawn’s life has gone from running her own business to staring at the same four walls.

“She needs help getting in and out of a chair and bed. She has to use a zimmer frame to get to the toilet and around the house and she’s currently living downstairs as she can’t get up stairs.”

Sophie and close family friends are hosting a charity evening tonight at St Aiden’s in Winstanley. There will be live entertainment, a raffle and bingo. Tickets are £5. To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dawns-fundraiser