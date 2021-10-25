Cancer Research UK nurses to visit Wigan to help raise awareness of the disease

More than 20,000 people have visited the roadshow in locations around the country since it returned in April.

The charity’s nurses will be based in Wigan town centre from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday, October 26 and Wednesday, October 27 to speak to people about cancer.

They can talk about the importance of spotting cancer earlier, when it is more likely to be treated successfully, and support people to seek help from their GP if they notice anything that is not normal for them.

Singer Ronan Keating

They can help people to identify steps they could take and suggest free local services to support them, as well as provide information about cancer screening.

The roadshow is part of Cancer Research UK’s commitment to making health information as accessible as possible to everyone.

It was launched in 2006 supported by the Marie Keating Foundation, which was set up by Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and his family in memory of his mum Marie who died from breast cancer.

The roadshow has been travelling around the country

He said: “It’s more important than ever that people know to contact their GP if they notice any changes to their bodies that are unusual or persistent, and that there’s lots we can all do to help reduce the risk of cancer.

“The roadshow helps to get these messages out to people as they go about their daily lives in town centres, shopping malls and community centres. My family and I are very proud to support the Cancer Research UK cancer awareness roadshow and we think our mum would be pleased with the work we are doing.”

Sandra Howard, Cancer Research UK’s senior cancer awareness nurse in the North West, said: “We’re here to help and are looking forward to talking to lots of people in Wigan about the steps they can take to help reduce their risk of cancer through changes like stopping smoking and keeping a healthy weight. Experts estimate around four in 10 cases of cancer could be prevented each year in the UK largely through changes like these.

“Cancer hasn’t stopped because of the pandemic and it’s vital that people continue to seek help for any unusual signs or symptoms. Treatment is far more likely to be effective when it’s spotted at an early stage, which is why it’s so important to listen to your body and to tell your doctor if you notice a change that isn’t normal for you.”

One particular topic the nurses want to highlight is breast cancer, as October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Sandra said: “One in seven women in the UK will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. But keeping a healthy weight and cutting down on alcohol are great ways to help reduce the risk of the disease.”

To find out more about how to reduce the risk of cancer and the importance of detecting it early, visit cruk.org/prevent or cruk.org/spotcancerearly.

To view an up-to-date list of roadshow dates and locations, visit cruk.org/roadshow or follow the North West roadshow team on Twitter @CRUKroadshow_NW