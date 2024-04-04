Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity’s cancer awareness roadshow will visit Wigan town centre on April 9 and 10, between 10am and 4pm.

Since it began in 2006, the roadshow has seen more than 800,000 visitors across the UK, helping people to reduce the risk of cancer, while raising awareness of the importance of spotting symptoms early.

It also provides a chance to talk to one of the specially trained Cancer Research UK nurses about the importance of screening for certain types of cancer.

Spotting cancer early can make a real difference, as treatment is more likely to be successful when cancers are diagnosed at an early stage.

Cancer awareness nurse manager Ceri Eames said: “We’re here to help in areas that need us most and we are looking forward to talking to lots of people in Wigan about the steps they can take to help reduce their risk of cancer. Around four in 10 cases of cancer could be prevented each year in the UK, largely through changes like stopping smoking and keeping a healthy weight.

“It’s vital that people seek help for any unusual signs or symptoms. Treatment is far more likely to be effective when cancers are diagnosed at an early stage, which is why it’s so important for people to listen to their bodies and tell their doctor if they notice a change that isn’t normal for them.

“By returning to the same towns, we are able to provide ongoing support and people we’ve met can come back and let us know how they’re getting on or ask for further help and signposting.”

There are many health changes people can make to reduce their cancer risk, including stopping smoking, cutting down on alcohol and eating a healthy, balanced diet.

The roadshow nurses can help people to identify steps they can take and signpost towards free local services to support them.

Ceri added: “If you smoke, stopping is the best thing you can do for your health. You’re more likely to quit smoking for good with help from your local free stop smoking service, together with stop smoking treatment.

“Talk to your doctor, nurse or pharmacist, or call the NHS Smokefree helpline on 0300 123 1044 to find out what will work for you.”

The roadshow is supported by the Marie Keating Foundation, which was set up by Boyzone singer and presenter Ronan Keating and his family in memory of mum Marie, who died from breast cancer.

Ronan said: “Just like many families, we know first-hand the impact of losing a loved one to cancer. We wanted to do something positive to help people understand more about cancer and the small changes they can make to reduce the risk of cancer.