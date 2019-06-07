Care staff in the pink for charity

Staff working for a care provider are certainly going more than the proverbial extra mile to make a difference for their clients.

For a team from Personal Care Services Limited will walk 27.2 miles along the canal from Liverpool to Parbold in a strenuous fund-raiser.

Every year the firm supports a charity that helps their clients in some way and this time employees will raise for money Breast Cancer Care.

Chantelle Wilson, who works as design, web and marketing manager, said: “We specialise in end-of-life care so a lot of our clients are suffering from various different cancers or they are elderly clients who have had breast cancer in the past. Breast Cancer Care continues to offer support for them.”

The team of 30 walkers is made up of staff from the Skelmersdale-based firm, which provides domiciliary and palliative care across Wigan and other parts of the North West, along with family, friends and staff from Wigan Council.

Among the group will be people who have been directly affected by breast cancer.

They will take on the challenge on Saturday, June 22 and expect to take nine hours to reach the finish at The Wayfarer in Parbold.

Walkers have been training in preparation for the challenge and have just a couple of weeks to get the miles in.

Chantelle said: “Everybody is doing some kind of training. We have been going out on lunch breaks trying to get a few miles walking in. We have also been walking home from work.”

The group hopes to raise a total of £2,720 - £100 per mile - with donations already coming in. In a bid to boost the amount of cash they receive, both the men and women will dress as pink fairies while they walk.

Chantelle said: “Everyone is dressing as pink fairies to make us look a bit silly. It’s all for a bit of fun, trying to keep it light-hearted. We want to get some attention on the way and pick up some donations.”

Members of the public can join the walk to show their support and help to boost funds. Sign up via their Facebook page.Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pcspersonalcareservices