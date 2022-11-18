Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Trust hit the headlines in September following undercover filming by the BBC’s Panorama programme at the Edenfield Centre, in Prestwich, Bury.

Police are investigating allegations staff mistreated patients and reviewing footage in consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, with a view to prosecuting anyone who was captured committing a crime.

Rupert Nichols has stepped down as chairman of Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust

As well as running the Edenfield Centre, the trust provides mental health care across Wigan and other parts of Greater Manchester.

Services under its umbrella include Atherleigh Park in Leigh, a range of mental health care, children and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS), autistic spectrum disorder diagnostic services and support for young people with eating disorders.

Rupert Nichols, the trust’s chairman, has now announced his resignation, saying his term in office was due to end in July 2023, but he felt it was vital to leave earlier.

In a letter to governors, board members and staff, he wrote: “Our trust is facing significant challenges following the inexcusable behaviour and examples

of unacceptable care that have been exposed at the Edenfield Centre. Both I and the board have apologised to those affected directly and indirectly.

“It is clear that it will take some time for the trust to navigate the challenges of successfully implementing our improvement plan and rebuilding faith and confidence in our services.

"My term of office as chair ends next July, but I believe that the trust would benefit from a new chair, bringing new ideas and energy to lead the board through this recovery period and beyond.

“I have therefore decided to retire from the board at the end of December 2022, to allow the trust to make a new appointment at the earliest opportunity.

“It has been an immense privilege to chair your board and the council of governors.