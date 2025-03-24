A charity ball has raised over £30,0000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust in honour of a Wigan teenager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Wendy Stuart, it raised money for the charity after her granddaughter Alessia was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma.

More than 300 guests attended the event at The Marquee in Wigan’s Brick Community Stadium , which saw guests enjoy a drinks reception and a four-course dinner. There was also entertainment including an ABBA tribute act, a raffle and auction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alessia, from Wigan, was diagnosed with the condition in December 2023 when she was only 15.

Alessia with Jen, her Teenage Cancer Trust Youth Support Co-ordinator. Alessia is doing Jen's makeup

She visited her GP after becoming excessively tired and suffering with painful joints but had to go back several times before she was referred to the hospital for blood tests after the doctor initially dismissed the symptoms as “growing pains.”

A survey revealed that 48 per cent of young adults diagnosed with cancer have to see their GP three or more times before referral - the most out of any age group.

Hodgkin lymphoma is among the most common cancers found in 13 to 24-year-olds, but getting a diagnosis can be difficult as symptoms are sometimes confused with growing pains or infections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alessia was treated at The Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and supported by Teenage Cancer Trust youth support co-ordinator Jen Duggan.

Alessia with her grandparents

The trust funds hospital units, specialist nurses, and co-ordinators like Jen within NHS hospitals, so teenagers and young adults don't face cancer alone.

Alessia had six rounds of chemotherapy over seven months, and experienced side-effects from the treatment including losing all her hair, extreme pain, fatigue and nausea.

She said: "As I was only 15, the trauma of losing my hair caused me great distress and I worried about how others saw me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At first she refused to mix with anyone outside the family, but slowly she built her self-confidence back up.

Alessia, who is now in remission, is encouraging other young people to persist in getting checked if they think something is wrong.

She added: "If you think something is wrong, keep an eye on it and get checked.

"Always trust your instincts and be persistent with doctors and nurses."

Alessia has thanked grandma Wendy for organising the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy voluntarily organises balls for charities and at the age of 78, says her energy has been spent and Alessia's ball will hopefully be the last she organises.

Alessia said: "I wanted to organise the ball for Teenage Cancer Trust because it uplifted me with workers like Jen and I was able to meet other young people going through the same thing, so you can relate to them.

“It's something that no-one else can really understand.

“Jen has helped me a lot. When people think of hospitals, you think it’s going to be a sad environment; but it's a nice place and everyone is always laughing.

“It takes your mind off things. It's tough but you have to be patient.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alessia has urged people to consider supporting Teenage Cancer Trust because cancer does not discriminate, no matter your age.

Inbetween chemotherapy Alessia attended school to revise for her GCSEs, where she gained an A*, As and Bs. She is now studying for A-levels and hopes to go into medicine.

The ball was also organised with the help of Marion Andrews and a committee.