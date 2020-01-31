Charity trek for Wigan veterans struggling with their mental health

A Wigan veteran will take on an epic charity trek in aid of improving support for servicemen and veterans struggling with their mental health.

A gruelling 180-mile walk awaits for Alex Rigby, who will set off for his hometown Landgate, in Ashton, from his armed forces base in Tidworth on a “walk and talk” fund-raiser.

The 31-year-old, a former Grenadier Guardsman now in the Military Provost Staff - the army’s custody and detention branch , wants to use the event to highlight the mental health issues facing a large number of serving soldiers and veterans, such as PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder).

“I was diagnosed with PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) in early 2018. I’ve since been recovering, and nine months later I was fully upgraded again. But I was lacking direction then.”

Along with friends from the armed forces, Alex will set off from Tidworth, where he is based, to his mum’s house in Landgate.

“We’ve all started training for it, and have got a small team of close mates who have also been through stuff. There are some from up Wigan, and also lads who I know from the military,” he said.

“There’s people who are jumping on for different legs too - there’s quite a large number of people who are willing to come with us. There’s an army regiment who have got involved in taking care of the admin side, medicine, vehicles etc. We’re also looking for sponsors now to help us cover nutritional stuff and kit. It’s all going really well, to be honest.”

To donate to the fund-raiser, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/WalkandTalk4MentalHealth