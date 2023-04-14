Neil Thwaite will remain with Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust for the next few months, serving notice while his successor is appointed.

His resignation comes just months after undercover filming by the BBC’s Panorama programme at the Edenfield Centre, in Prestwich, Bury, and the departure of the trust’s chairman Rupert Nichols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Thwaite

Mr Thwaite said: “Following the awful failings highlighted at Edenfield and other challenges, the last six months have been incredibly difficult for everyone and through engaging with staff, service users, carers and stakeholders, we have worked on our plan to get the organisation on the right path for recovery.

“Now we have launched our Improvement Plan, which will be implemented over the next two years, I feel this is the right time to hand over the reins to a new CEO. The plan strengthens our approach to ensure the safety of our service users and staff, ensuring high quality care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman Bill McCarthy said: “Neil is a compassionate, visible leader in our organisation and across our system and I have enjoyed working with him during the last four months.”

Mr Thwaite was appointed as chief executive of the trust in 2018, having previously been its deputy chief executive and director of service development.

He led the trust through the pandemic and ongoing recovery and oversaw the transferral of Wigan services.