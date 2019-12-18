Christmas safe sex message to Wiganers

With Christmas just around the corner, health experts are urging Wigan people to remember that alcohol can cloud judgement over safe sex.

Spectrum, which runs sexual health services in the borough, says over-indulging on the liquor means that some people might take more risks or forget to use contraception.

To help local people pace their drinking and stay within the low risk guidelines, Spectrum is promoting what it calls “Elf control” which encourages party-goers to make sensible drinking choices.

Other top tips for safe sex this festive season include:

Wrap up - use condoms to protect from sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unplanned pregnancy;

Sleigh STIs - visit a clinic for testing and treatment if you do have unprotected sex; and

Fill your stockings’ – make sure to stock up on condoms and contraception before Spectrum’s sexual health clinic close for the holidays.

Susan Hansford, head of service at Spectrum’s sexual health service in Wigan and Leigh, said: “Drinking heavily can make people less likely to think clearly, and they might forget to talk about condoms or take precautions when it comes to safe sex.

"If you’re out enjoying the festivities this Christmas, remember to carry condoms with you and be well-prepared if you find yourself in a sexual situation.

“If you have unprotected sex, our clinics offer quick, simple and free STI tests which will put your mind at ease and if necessary, you can receive the right treatment as soon as possible.

“To ensure everyone has access to Spectrum sexual health services over Christmas, please refer to our festive opening times on the Spectrum website.

If you require advice when the clinic is closed please visit our urgent treatment page for support or call NHS 111.”

Spectrum’s clinics in the Galleries shopping centre and Leigh Health Centre will slightly alter opening times over Christmas, with full closures on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Wigan Council director of public health Prof Kate Ardern said: “This festive season, don’t find yourself in a position where you receive an unwanted gift like an STI.

"There are a number of simple steps you can take to protect yourself while celebrating the festivities and we would encourage anyone who might have put themselves at risk to seek help from our sexual health services who offer discreet and confidential support and advice.”

More details on staying safe during Christmas festivities can be found at www.sexual-health.co.uk