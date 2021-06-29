18 of 22 North West areas record hundreds of new Covid cases as Sajid Javid confirms July 19 as date for lockdown restrictions to end
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 688,460 as of Tuesday, June 29.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 4,755,078 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 22,868 people tested positive across the nation on Monday (June 28).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Tuesday, June 29, 2021), there has been a total of 688,460 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 4,168 on the previous day.
There are currently 498 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 101 on ventilation.
A total of 63,368 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,289.
Of these deaths, 18,047 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
Blackburn with Darwen - 22,975 (Up from 22,853) +122
Blackpool - 10,679 (Up from 10,622) +57
Bolton - 33,395 (Up from 33,274) +121
Bury - 20,038 (Up from 19,915) +123
Cheshire East - 23,419 (Up from 23,294) +125
Cheshire West and Chester - 24,035 (Up from 23,918) +117
Cumbria - 29,881 (Up from 29,688) +193
Knowsley - 18,468 (Up from 18,368) +100
Lancashire - 113,243 (Up from 112,511) +732
Liverpool - 52,622 (Up from 52,361) +261
Manchester - 62,530 (Up from 62,079) +451
Oldham - 25,630 (Up from 25,540) +90
Rochdale - 24,036 (Up from 23,894) +142
Salford - 27,424 (Up from 27,206) +218
Sefton - 26,165 (Up from 25,997) +168
St Helens - 18,055 (Up from 17,976) +79
Stockport - 24,067 (Up from 23,925) +142
Tameside - 20,616 (Up from 20,476) +140
Trafford - 19,376 (Up from 19,209) +167
Warrington - 19,426 (Up from 19,378) +48
Wigan - 33,580 (Up from 33,344) +236
Wirral - 26,180 (Up from 25,995) +185
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may result in some case totals falling day-to-day.