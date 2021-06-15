26 out of 27 areas of Wigan have shown a rise in Covid cases in a single week - here are the latest figures
The Delta (Indian) variant of Covid-19 is still on the increase in Wigan with all but one area seeing a rise in the number of cases.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 12:16 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 12:19 pm
Following a relatively quite period a few months ago, 26 out of 27 areas mapped today have shown an increase in cases with only Orrell showing a drop in cases according to the latest ONS data, which can be found here.
Here they are, ranked in order from lowest to highest to the week ending June 9 from June 2. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only and not linked to the data.
