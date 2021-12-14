As Covid rates soar, which areas of Wigan are seeing the steepest rise?

So far, there have been two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Wigan with a further four probable cases identified, of which one was last week.

Overall, the borough has a rolling infection rate of 435.1 cases per 100,000 according to the latest government data covering the week up to December 7.

But some areas have seen a steeper rise in the infection rate than others.

There has been a stampede for boost jabs

Shevington currently has the highest infection rate in Wigan with 744.4 cases per 100,000 people during the latest seven-day period – an 87.5 per cent increase.

The infection rate has doubled to 719.3 cases per 100,000 people in Tyldesley South while in Tyldesley North the rolling rate has more than doubled to 517.8.

The infection rate in Lowton is now 688.2 cases per 100,000 people, but in Lowton Common it dropped to 472 while in Golbrone the rolling rate is 541.6.

Aspull and Red Rock has also seen a rise in Covid cases, giving it an infection rate at 485.8 while in New Springs, the rolling rate was 408.3 in that week.

In neighbouring Standish, the infection rate ranges between 400 and 600.

In Ince-in-Makerfield, the rolling infection rate increased by 50 per cent to 447.9.

In central Wigan, the infection rate ranges between around 400 and 450, except for in Wigan East where there were 308.2 cases per 100,000 people.

There was a 28.3 per cent drop in Covid cases in Orrell and Longshaw during the seven-day period – but the infection rate remains relatively high at 510.8.

The infection rate has also been reduced by up to 46.4 per cent in Pemberton.

The picture in Ashton-in-Makerfield is mixed with parts of the town reporting a rolling rate of 352.7 while other areas have seen a rise in infections to 558.4.

Lowton and Golborne have an infection rate above 400 as does Leigh South and Leigh East and Higher Folds where the rolling rate has risen above 500.

However, in other parts of the Leigh, the infection rate is as low as 265.4.

In Atherton, Tyldesley and Astley, the infection rate is above 400 cases per 100,000 with the exception of Atherton South West where it is now 343.8.

Wigan has one of the highest uptakes of the vaccine in Greater Manchester with more than 80 per cent of the eligible population having had their first dose.

The highest uptake in the borough is in Shevington with more than 90 per cent.