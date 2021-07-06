Borough care provider welcomes relaxation of Covid-19 care home rules

Belong, which runs two care villages in Platt Bridge and Atherton, hailed the tweak to the regulations enabling new residents to move in without having to self-isolate.

The government’s revised advice allows those moving from their homes into residential care and nursing environments to do so without a subsequent 14-day self-isolation period, providing necessary requirements are met, including being vaccinated and testing negative for Covid-19.

Jan and Bill Davies at Belong Wigan

And the revised rules have already worked to the benefit of one Wigan couple.

Just days after the change, Jan Davies moved in to the Belong Wigan care village on Millers Lane for respite care.

Her husband Bill said: “With Jan having dementia, I thought that isolation would do more harm than good, so I was very happy that this wasn’t required.

“The Belong staff have been terrific, I can’t thank them enough.”

Bosses at the award-winning care provider have also spoken about their relief at the self-isolation requirements being eased.

Gill Menguy, general manager at Belong Wigan, said: “This is very welcome news and a vital step in helping older people to access appropriate support.

“Many have been struggling at home without adequate care provision for fear of having to self-isolate in care homes.

“Now this is no longer the case, we can provide reassurance customers can access all facilities, interact with colleagues and other residents, and receive regular visits from family.”

Prior to the government’s changes, all residents moving into care or briefly leaving for high-priority reasons, such as for GP appointments, were obliged to complete a self-isolation period of 14 days, regardless of their circumstances.

Some in the care sector felt this was not proportionate to the reduced risks given the rapid progress with vaccinations, continuous testing, and the strict infection prevention and safety measures which are in place.