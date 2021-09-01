Covid is on the march across Wigan again - with 24 out of 29 areas showing an increase in cases

With autumn just around the corner the latest figures paint a worrying picture with 24 out of 29 areas mapped showing an increase in cases to the week ending August 26.

If you are eligible for your Covid jabs and haven't had them yet, government advice is not to delay any longer in order to prepare yourself for the tough colder months ahead.

1. Ashton East - 17 cases. Up by 2

2. New Springs - 20 cases. Up by 2

3. Wigan Central - 24 cases. Up by 2

4. Wigan Marylebone and Bottling Wood - 24 cases. Up by 2