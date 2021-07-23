Covid vaccine uptake: These are the 15 areas of Wigan with the fewest people double jabbed

But concerns remain about rising Covid cases, with thousands testing positive every day and millions of adults not fully vaccinated against the disease.

UK government data shows over 46 million people in England have now had their first jab (88.1% of adults) and more than 36 million have had their second dose (69.1%).

Not all neighbourhoods are equally protected against the virus. The latest local figures from NHS England which cover the period to 18 July, show double jab coverage as low as 10% for one area in Sheffield.

Meanwhile three neighbourhoods across Lichfield, Preston and Portsmouth have double jabbed their entire over 18 population. Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Wigan have the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated.

1. Ashton North: Population 6,304. Percentage double jabbed is 72 per cent Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Wigan Marylebone and Bottling Wood: Population 6,689. Percentage double jabbed is 72 per cent Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Hindley East: Population 6,181. Percentage double jabbed is 71 per cent Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Beech Hill: Population 5,977. Percentage double jabbed is 71 per cent Photo: Google Buy photo