Health chief reminds the most vulnerable and carers to get Covid jab

While 83 per cent of people aged 16 to 65 with a long-term health condition or a learning disability and carers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 150,000 eligible people are yet to be vaccinated.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, regional director of commissioning (North West), urged them to come forward, warning they could be at greater risk of being hospitalised if they catch the virus.

She said: “As infection rates continue to rise from the Delta variant across the North West, it’s more important than ever that people who have not been vaccinated, especially those with long-term conditions and learning disabilities, come forward now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know that the most vulnerable people are almost six times more likely to become seriously ill from the virus than their peers, meaning it is vital they are vaccinated to protect themselves as well as the people around them.

“If you are worrying about possible side effects from the Covid-19 vaccine and how they may affect your work and caring responsibilities, it’s important to remember that these are short-term compared to not having the jab and potentially becoming seriously ill and even having long lasting symptoms if you get long Covid.”

More than 8.7 million vaccinations have been delivered in the North West to date, part of more than 68 million vaccinations that have been delivered in total by the NHS in England.

Across the region, walk-in clinics are making it easier for people to fit in having a vaccine around their work, family and caring responsibilities.

Vaccination clinics are being held in various locations

Find your nearest walk-in centre and opening times at: https://www.england.nhs.uk/north-west/grab-a-jab/ or book an appointment on the National Booking Service website at www.nhs.uk/Covid-Vaccination.